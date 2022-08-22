The calendar of events is a regular feature of Northfield News. Readers are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items/events must be open to the public. To submit, email the particulars to news@apgsomn.com.
Wednesday, Aug 24
Stepsister of Northfield AA• 12:05 p.m., Closed meeting for women who desire to quit drinking. In person and on Zoom, at the United Methodist Church, 1401 Maple St., door 1. Contact Kate at 612-437-0246 for Zoom instructions.
Organ Recital• 12:15 p.m., St. John's Lutheran Church, 500 3rd St. W., Northfield. Nathan Proctor performing.
Bridge Chamber music festival: Mike Block & Sandeep Das• 1-3 p.m., Kracum Performance Hall, Carleton College. Free with suggested donation. More info at bridgechambermusicfestival.com.
Thursday, Aug 25
Northfield Rotary Club• 12 p.m., United Methodist Church, 1401 Maple St, Northfield.
Open house and Family fun night• 6-8 p.m., Northfield Arts Guild, 304 Division St. S., Northfield. Enjoy hands on art making, dance/movement, musical and theater experiences.
Book Club night• 7-8 p.m., Content Bookstore, 314 Division St. S, Northfield.
Cannon Valley Farmers' Market• 4-7 p.m., Rice County Fairgrounds, 1814 Second Ave., Faribault. Local foods, fiber, soaps and more all from the Cannon Valley region. SNAP/EBT cards accepted. Over 20 vendors at each market.
Friday, Aug 26
Northfield Farmers Market• 9-11 a.m., Riverside Park, Northfield. The Northfield Farmers Market takes place 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays and 9 to 11 a.m. Saturdays in the summer and into the fall, featuring fresh seasonal fruits and vegetables.
Unity on Division• 10:30 a.m., Hot Spot, 801 Division St. S, Northfield. A.A. group meeting.
Friday Night Cookout• 4-9 p.m., Keepsake Cidery, 135th St. East, Dundas. Enjoy special meal on the farm. Rotating group of guest chefs. More info at: facebook.com/keepsakecidery.
Live music featuring Michael Ray & the Nasty Notes• 5-7 p.m., Armory Square Event Center, 519 Division St., Northfield. Alternative country and roots rock band.
Live Music featuring: Dan O'Leary• 6-9 p.m., Contented Cow, 302B Division St., Northfield. British invasion
Bridge Chamber music festival: Nikki Chooi• 7:30 p.m., Kracum Performance Hall, Carleton College. Free with suggested donation. More info at bridgechambermusicfestival.com.
Saturday, Aug 27
Healthy Kids Day• 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Northfield YMCA, 1501 Honey Locust Dr., Northfield. Free morning of active fun for children and their families, including bounce houses, live music, prize drawings, safety vehicles, indoor pool, and lots of inside/outside activities.
Stepsister of Northfield AA• 9:30 a.m., Closed meeting for women who desire to quit drinking. In person and on Zoom, at United Methodist Church, 1401 Maple St., door 1. Contact Kate at 612-437-0246 for Zoom instructions.
Live music featuring Steam Machine• 4-6 p.m., Keepsake Cidery, 135th St. East, Dundas.
Live music featuring Occasional Jazz• 5-7 p.m., Armory Square Event Center, 519 Division St., Northfield.
Out on the Deck: Music & Food Truck• 5-7 p.m., Chapel Brewing, 15 Hester St, Dundas.
Live Music featuring The Zillionaires• 6 p.m., Imminent Brewing, 519 Division Street South Unit 2. Variety of blues, rock n roll, roots and country.
Sunday, Aug 28
Author William Kent Krueger reading• 4-5:30 p.m., Content Bookstore, 314 Division St. S, Northfield. Join us for a reading from the new novel: Fox Creek, part of the Cork O'Connor Mystery Series.
Millersburg Schoolhouse Museum• 1-3 p.m., Millersburg Schoolhouse Museum, 3300 Millersburg Blvd. Come learn the connection between Jesse James and Christdala Church! Filled with farming tools, household items, photos, maps and artifacts.
Monday, Aug 29
Stepsister of Northfield AA• 8 a.m., Closed meeting for women who desire to quit drinking. On Zoom only. Contact Kate at 612-437-0246 for Zoom instructions.
Tradition 5 Alanon Group• 11:30 a.m., Emmaus Baptist Church, 712 Linden St. N, Northfield.
Tuesday, Aug 30
Acoustic Jam• 7 p.m., Contented Cow, 302B Division St., Northfield. Come with your unplugged instrument and jam or just listen.
Wednesday, Aug 31
Stepsister of Northfield AA• 12:05 p.m., Closed meeting for women who desire to quit drinking. In person and on Zoom, at the United Methodist Church, 1401 Maple St., door 1. Contact Kate at 612-437-0246 for Zoom instructions.