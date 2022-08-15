The calendar of events is a regular feature of Northfield News. Readers are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items/events must be open to the public. To submit, email the particulars to news@apgsomn.com.
Wednesday, Aug 17
Stepsister of Northfield AA• 12:05 p.m., Closed meeting for women who desire to quit drinking. In person and on Zoom, at the United Methodist Church, 1401 Maple St., door 1. Contact Kate at 612-437-0246 for Zoom instructions.
Organ Recital• 12:15 p.m., First United Church of Christ, 300 Union St., Northfield. Noah Klein playing.
Thursday, Aug 18
Northfield Rotary Club• 12 p.m., United Methodist Church, 1401 Maple St, Northfield.
Block party• 5:30-7 p.m., Bridge Square, Northfield. Free family friendly community get-together with live music and food for sale by local vendors.
Live Music featuring Sam Ryden• 7-10 p.m., Reunion, 501 Division St. S., Northfield. Folk, acoustic blues, pop and gospel.
Cannon Valley Farmers’ Market• 4-7 p.m., Rice County Fairgrounds, 1814 Second Ave., Faribault. Local foods, fiber, soaps and more all from the Cannon Valley region. SNAP/EBT cards accepted. Over 20 vendors at each market.
Friday, Aug 19
Unity on Division• 10:30 a.m., Hot Spot, 801 Division St. S, Northfield. A.A. group meeting.
Live music featuring Fred the Bear• 6-8 p.m., Armory Square Event Center, 519 Division St., Northfield. Mix between original songs blended with adult alternative.
Saturday, Aug 20
Stepsister of Northfield AA• 9:30 a.m., Closed meeting for women who desire to quit drinking. In person and on Zoom, at United Methodist Church, 1401 Maple St., door 1. Contact Kate at 612-437-0246 for Zoom instructions.
Cannon River Clay Tour / Farmstead Bike Shop Tour• 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Free, self-guided tour featuring four clay artists in Northfield. Larchill Farm (21679 Dahomey Ave), Holmquist Pottery (11780 90th St E) Connole Studio (315 Oak St) On Sunday, Aug. 21st Farmstead Bike Shop will be organizing a bike tour making these stops on their tour.
Romance Day• 1-3 p.m., Content Bookstore, 314 Division St. S, Northfield.
Live music featuring Casey Fearing• 2-6 p.m., Keepsake Cidery, 135th St. East, Dundas.
Out on the Deck: Music & Food Truck• 5-7 p.m., Chapel Brewing, 15 Hester St, Dundas.
Live Music featuring Dan Israel• 6 p.m., Imminent Brewing, 519 Division Street South Unit 2.
Live Music featuring: Mama No No & the Yes Men• 8-10 p.m., Contented Cow, 302B Division St., Northfield. Music from the 60’s — today.
Sunday, Aug 21
Jazz Brunch• 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Keepsake Cidery, 135th St. East, Dundas. Brunch feast from The Local Plate and music featuring KAVE.
Millersburg Schoolhouse Museum• 1-3 p.m., Millersburg Schoolhouse Museum, 3300 Millersburg Blvd. Come learn the connection between Jesse James and Christdala Church. Filled with farming tools, household items, photos, maps and artifacts.
Monday, Aug 22
Stepsister of Northfield AA• 8 a.m., Closed meeting for women who desire to quit drinking. On Zoom only. Contact Kate at 612-437-0246 for Zoom instructions.
Tradition 5 Alanon Group• 11:30 a.m., Emmaus Baptist Church, 712 Linden St. N, Northfield.
Northern Roots session• 7 p.m., Contented Cow, 302B Division St., Northfield. Informal weekly gathering of musicians playing acoustic music. All ages and levels of experience are welcome.
Bridge Chamber music festival: Music from Brazil• 7:30 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, 500 3rd St. W., Northfield. Free with suggested donation. More info at bridgechambermusicfestival.com.
Tuesday, Aug 23
Acoustic Jam• 7 p.m., Contented Cow, 302B Division St., Northfield. Come with your unplugged instrument and jam or just listen.