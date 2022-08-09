The calendar of events is a regular feature of Northfield News. Readers are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items/events must be open to the public. To submit, email the particulars to news@apgsomn.com.
Wednesday, Aug 10
Stepsister of Northfield AA• 12:05 p.m., Closed meeting for women who desire to quit drinking. In person and on Zoom, at the United Methodist Church, 1401 Maple St., door 1. Contact Kate at 612-437-0246 for Zoom instructions.
Organ Recital• 12:15 p.m., St. John's Lutheran Church, 500 3rd St. W., Northfield. Nathan Proctor playing.
Thursday, Aug 11
Cannon Valley Fun Fest• 4:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m., Downtown Cannon Falls.
Northfield Rotary Club• 12 p.m., United Methodist Church, 1401 Maple St, Northfield.
Live music• 6-10 p.m., Grand Event Center, 316 Washington St., Northfield. Songwriters in the Round includes nine performers playing music for all ages. Music starts at 7:30 pm.
Live music• 7-10 p.m., Reunion, 501 Division St. S., Northfield. Featuring vocalist Ray Coudret with Curt Johnson on piano.
Cannon Valley Farmers' Market• 4-7 p.m., Rice County Fairgrounds, 1814 Second Ave., Faribault. Local foods, fiber, soaps and more all from the Cannon Valley region. SNAP/EBT cards accepted. Over 20 vendors at each market.
Friday, Aug 12
Unity on Division• 10:30 a.m., Hot Spot, 801 Division St. S, Northfield. A.A. group meeting.
Friday Night Cookouts• 4-9 p.m., Keepsake Cidery, 135th St. East, Dundas.
Tim Goodwin performing• 5-7 p.m., Armory Square Event Center, 519 Division St., Northfield.
Dale Hartman performing• 5-7 p.m., Contented Cow, 302B Division St., Northfield.
Saturday, Aug 13
Stepsister of Northfield AA• 9:30 a.m., Closed meeting for women who desire to quit drinking. In person and on Zoom, at United Methodist Church, 1401 Maple St., door 1. Contact Kate at 612-437-0246 Zoom instructions.
Tractorhead performing• 4-6 p.m., Keepsake Cidery, 135th St. East, Dundas.
Out on the Deck• 5-7 p.m., Chapel Brewing, 15 Hester St,, Dundas. Music + Food Truck
JC Sanford Trio performing• 6 p.m., Imminent Brewing, 519 Division Street South Unit 2.
Peter Diggins & Friends performing• 7-10 p.m., Contented Cow, 302B Division St., Northfield.
Sunday, Aug 14
CheeseFest• 12-5 p.m., Keepsake Cidery, 135th St. East, Dundas.
Nerstrand Fireman's Breakfast and church services• 8-10 a.m., Nerstrand City Park, 1st St. N. & Cherry St., Nerstrand. Includes pancakes, sausage, fruit and beverage. Donations to Nerstrand Fire and Rescue requested. Area churches will hold an outdoor service at 10 a.m. Additional breakfast served after service.
Millersburg Schoolhouse Museum• 1-3 p.m., Millersburg Schoolhouse Museum, 3300 Millersburg Blvd. Come learn the connection between Jesse James and Christdala Church! Filled with farming tools, household items, photos, maps and artifacts.
Monday, Aug 15
Stepsister of Northfield AA• 8 a.m., Closed meeting for women who desire to quit drinking. On Zoom only. Contact Kate at 612-437-0246 for Zoom instructions.
Tradition 5 Alanon Group• 11:30 a.m., Emmaus Baptist Church, 712 Linden St. N, Northfield.
Northern Roots Session• 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug 16
Acoustic Jam• 7 p.m., Contented Cow, 302B Division St., Northfield.