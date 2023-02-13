Madison Cheryl LaRock and Austin Joseph Fisher will be wed on Sep. 16, 2023, in Cannon Falls, MN.
Madison is the daughter of Ron and Melissa Henrichs of Northfield.
Austin is the son of Michael and Carla Fisher of Cannon Falls.
The couple will be residing in Cannon Falls.
