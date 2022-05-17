Northfield Mighty Hucks to Host Fundraiser Game on Memorial Field
High School Ultimate Frisbee Club Team Clinic, Game and Fundraiser, everyone welcome! Memorial Field, Northfield High School, Thursday, May 19, 5–8 p.m.
Ranked seventh in the state for high school Ultimate Frisbee, the Northfield Mighty Hucks take on Chaska at their final home game prior to end-of-season tournaments. The team invites the public of all ages to join them on the field to learn game techniques from 5–5:30 p.m. Then stay and watch the exciting game beginning at 6 p.m. The match will also be broadcast live on KYMN Raider Sports.
The event is free to attend. Free-will donations will be accepted for the Community Action Center.
Info: After multiple seasons of disruptions, the Northfield Mighty Hucks are having one of their best seasons since their inception. Currently 6–1 with a +30 goal differential, the team is ranked seventh in the high school league. Led by senior captains, Owen Lehmkuhl, Teigen Hoff and Wyatt Barber, the Hucks have battled the elements this season with freezing temperatures and near gale-force winds. Despite the weather the Hucks maintain the Spirit of the Game throughout every match.
“Ultimate is a non-contact, self-officiated disc sport played by two teams of seven players. The object of the game is to score goals. A goal is scored when a player catches any legal pass in the end zone that player is attacking. A player may not run while holding the disc. The disc is advanced by passing it to other players. The disc may be passed in any direction. Any time a pass is incomplete, a turnover occurs, resulting in an immediate change of the team in possession of the disc. Players are empowered to self-officiate using a framework governed by the principles of Spirit of the Game.”
“Spirit of the Game is a set of principles which places the responsibility for fair play on the player. Highly competitive play is encouraged, but never at the expense of mutual respect among competitors, adherence to the agreed upon rules, or the basic joy of play.”