...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds
gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central and south central
Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
Tom Nelson said he's always wanted to be a firefighter, sparked by his love of a 1970s TV show. Thursday, Nelson was named full time Fire Chief for NAFRS. (File photo/southernminn.com)
The Northfield Area Fire and Rescue Service, NAFRS Board of Directors appointed Tom Nelson to the position of full-time Fire Chief at its regular board meeting today. Earlier this year the board had recommended appointing a full-time chief in order to meet the growing demands of the service area, leading and developing the volunteer paid on call department and performing fire inspection and prevention duties.
Nelson is not new to the organization. He has been a firefighter with NAFRS for over 34 years, assistant chief for the last 20 years, and was named interim part-time chief in January after the retirement of long time Fire Chief Gerry Franek. Nelson has served as firefighter II, fire inspector I & II, and EMT-B certifications, and has many years of management experience in private sector employment.
Nelson was selected after an extensive community-based interview process including panel members from the NAFRS board, current firefighters, and community members. He will take over the full-time duties on February 1, 2023.