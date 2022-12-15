Nelson

Tom Nelson said he's always wanted to be a firefighter, sparked by his love of a 1970s TV show. Thursday, Nelson was named full time Fire Chief for NAFRS. (File photo/southernminn.com)

 By SAM WILMES swilmes@northfieldnews.com

The Northfield Area Fire and Rescue Service, NAFRS Board of Directors appointed Tom Nelson to the position of full-time Fire Chief at its regular board meeting today. Earlier this year the board had recommended appointing a full-time chief in order to meet the growing demands of the service area, leading and developing the volunteer paid on call department and performing fire inspection and prevention duties.

