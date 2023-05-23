Richard Collman

Noontime Organ Recital organizer Richard Collman sits at the organ in St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Northfield. (Photo courtesy of Terra Wierson)

The 16th season of the Northfield Noontime Organ Recitals kicks off on July 12 and concludes August 9. All concerts are free, open to public and last for a half hour on Wednesdays from 12:15 to 12:45 p.m.

 

