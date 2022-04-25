Clean River Partners and the City of Northfield invites Northfield students in grades 2 through 5 to submit a poster that shows how kids and their families can “Be the Solution to Stormwater Pollution.” The deadline for submissions is 4 p.m. on Friday, May 6. The top three winners in each age category will have their posters displayed at Northfield City Hall throughout the year and receive prizes.
The goal of the contest is to raise awareness around stormwater pollution and to teach people how to keep the Cannon River cleaner and safer for park visitors, families, hikers, bikers, canoers, and anglers.
“The kids get excited about what they can do keep the river clean and have fun creating the posters. I love seeing all of their creative ideas and drawings,” said Cole Johnson, water quality technician for the City of Northfield. “The students show over and over that everyone can be a part of the solution to stormwater pollution.”
The 1972 Clean Water Act led to cleaner waterways across the country. However, runoff pollution from urban and rural areas is now the leading cause of fertilizers, sediment, and bacteria in rivers and lakes. Rain that runs off roofs and across lawns to sidewalks and streets can pick up fertilizers, oil, grass clippings, or dog droppings before going into the storm drains. In Northfield, the water in the storms drains flows directly into ponds and rivers, including the Cannon River.
Students, parents, and teachers can visit Clean River Partners’ website to download contest rules and learn about stormwater pollution solutions and poster ideas at www.CleanRiverPartners.org.