Northfield Rotary recently honored member Jesse Steed with the Marston Headley Service Above Self Award for his work supporting the club in a number of areas.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO NOON CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central and south central Minnesota and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...From noon Tuesday to noon CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. &&
Northfield Rotary recently honored member Jesse Steed with the Marston Headley Service Above Self Award for his work supporting the club in a number of areas.
In presenting the award, Alan Anderson, last year’s recipient, cited Jesse for his work on Youth Exchange, the Public Relations-Communications team, and providing technical expertise for the Environmental Sustainability Rotary Action Group (ESRAG).
Jesse, realtor with Edina Realty in Northfield, leads Rotary’s Youth Exchange team, one of the club’s most consuming and important roles. He has led the program through a challenging time, navigating the pandemic and bringing new ideas to the fore. North Star, Rotary’s regional youth exchange program, recognized his ability and asked Jesse to take on more leadership roles with them. He is now collaborating with more clubs to help them strengthen their youth exchange programs.
When ESRAG moved to a new hosting site for its newly developed Carbon Compensation Calculator, Jesse wrote software code for doing the needed calculations. Jesse also works with Rotary’s Public Relations team, leading the social media effort on a number of fronts.
The award is given annually to a club member whose service to the club reflects the spirit of the club motto, “service above self.” It is named for Marston Headley, who served for many years as editor of the club’s newsletter.
Jesse is married with two children and lives in Northfield.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.