St. Olaf Nordic Studies professor Jenna Coughlin and students Helena Skadberg of Park Rapids, MN, Paulina Mera Quesada of Ciudad Quesada, Costa Rica, and Marie Clare Paxton of Washington, D.C., visited the Northfield News last week to discuss their summer research project. The group is pictured here with Philip Wehye, managing editor, and Pamela Thompson, associate editor. (Kate McGillen/southernminn.com)
Jenna Coughlin, a professor of Norwegian and Nordic Studies at St. Olaf College, is leading a team of three researchers this summer who are examining how opinion writers in newspapers around the world have responded to the Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg.
As part of that research, she took her class to visit the Norhthfield News team, which is presently housed in the Faribault Daily News building,as a new office in Northfield is made ready.
"As part of the project, I am hoping students will learn more about the role of the opinion pages in promoting democracy and facilitating civil discourse," said Coughlin. "While I have found resources that explain the importance of opinion journalism at the national level, hearing first hand from someone in local journalism would be a helpful way for them to learn more about the importance of opinion journalism specifically in local contexts."
