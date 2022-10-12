Jacqueline Chatelaine, interim principal at St. Dominic School, has taught kindergarten at the Catholic school for four years. This year in her new role, she received the top honor at the annual Marathon for Nonpublic Education.

Marathon Top Ten.jpeg

This year's Top Ten student fundraisers pictured here get to jello slime interim principal Jacqueline Chatelaine on Oct. 28 at a special pizza party. (Photo courtesy of Sarah Bowles)
Marathon Preschool 2.jpeg

Family members walked alongside St. Dominic students during the Oct. 7 marathon. (Photo courtesy of Sarah Bowles)
Marathon Preschool Students.jpeg

This year's Marathon for Nonpublic Education at St. Dominick's School raised more than $32,000. (Photo courtesy of Sarah Bowles)
Marathon Total.png

Mission accomplished in 2022. (Photo courtesy of Sarah Bowles)
Marathon Kindergarten.jpeg

Two kindergarten students pose during St. Dominic School's Oct. 7 fundraising marathon. (Photo courtesy of Sarah Bowles)
Marathon 3.jpeg

All students at St. Dominick's School participated in the annual marathon. (Photo courtesy of Sarah Bowles)

Pamela Thompson is the associate editor for the Northfield News. Reach her at 507-645-1115 or pamela.thompson@apgsomn.com.

