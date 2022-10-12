Jacqueline Chatelaine, interim principal at St. Dominic School, has taught kindergarten at the Catholic school for four years. This year in her new role, she received the top honor at the annual Marathon for Nonpublic Education.
She will be jello slimed.
Chateliane will get jello slimed on October, 28th at the all school pizza party by the top ten students who finished the marathon with the most money.
This year, the school located at 216 Spring Street N, raised $32,866, exceeding its goal of $31,000. Another accomplishment for St. Dominic this year was the marathon attracted 19 business sponsors from the community, exceeding its goal of 18 sponsors.
Sarah Bowles, director of development, said the school's main fundraising event on Friday, Oct. 7 started with a 9:30 a.m. mass with parents, grandparents, other family and friends.
Bowles said the purpose of the annual fundraising marathon was twofold: To show the community what forming servant leaders look like and to raise money to support the school’s mission: "inspiring students to excel as confident leaders, critical thinkers, and responsible citizens."
Bowles explained that this year the kindergarten class raised the highest pledge average per student by raising $4,000 and averaged $333 per student. They earned a movie party in the gymnasium with snacks.
The students, and their friends and family, then walked the marathon course. Each grade had a specific number of laps to complete. Once finished, Bowles said everyone enjoyed a burgers and hot dogs lunch courtesy of the Northfield Knights of Columbus food truck and ice cream provided by Culver's.
"Everyone had a fantastic time coming together on Friday to worship, walk, eat and celebrate this fantastic accomplishment," said Bowles. "There was excitement in the air and having everyone together was a wonderful feeling."
Bowles said the money raised this year would go towards educational enhancements, meaning each child will directly benefit.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.