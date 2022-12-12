The Board of the Rice County Salvation Army has pledged to match donations made at Red Kettles throughout Rice County during Christmas week, December 19th-23rd. The Board will match the first $7,000 in donations for the week.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO NOON CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central and south central Minnesota and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...From noon Tuesday to noon CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. &&
The Board of the Rice County Salvation Army has pledged to match donations made at Red Kettles throughout Rice County during Christmas week, December 19th-23rd. The Board will match the first $7,000 in donations for the week.
This is by far the most important week for raising Salvation Army yearly funds, typically 30% of our Rice County total is raised during this week. Know that your donation will stay and be put to work in rice County to help those facing financial emergencies. In addition, our Rice County social worker assists clients with counseling and advice to help them avoid a future financial crises. The emergency number is 507-333-1337. Our office is located at 617 3rd Avenue North West, Faribault.
Please frequent the Ringing Kettles throughout Rice County and note that many businesses have graciously set out a counter kettle for donations. Our goal is to exceed the match amount during this week, doubling the donations.
To Ring at our Kettles, please use RegistertoRing.com or contact: Jim Dale in Northfield, 715-733-0575, janetnjim@gmail.com and Mel Sanborn in Faribault, 507-400-4520, wbakke@bevcomm.net
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.