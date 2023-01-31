The Rice County Master Gardener Volunteers are hosting the return of the Rice County Horticulture Day on March 11 on the campus of St. Olaf College, Tomson Hall, 280 Lecture, 1520 St. Olaf Ave. in Northfield. The event begins at 8:30 a.m. with registration and will conclude at 3:15 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments