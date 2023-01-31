The Rice County Master Gardener Volunteers are hosting the return of the Rice County Horticulture Day on March 11 on the campus of St. Olaf College, Tomson Hall, 280 Lecture, 1520 St. Olaf Ave. in Northfield. The event begins at 8:30 a.m. with registration and will conclude at 3:15 p.m.
There will be four speakers throughout the day on a range of interesting topics to gardeners. 9 a.m. - How Not to Kill Your Trees – Katie Drewitz (UMN Extension); 10 a.m. - Top Ten Peony Questions – Becky Swenson (Swenson Gardens); 12:30 p.m. - Gardening in a New Climate – Meg McAndrews Cowden (Seed to Fork author & gardener); 1:30 p.m. - Healing Power of Gardens – Dr. Lisa Philander (Earl E. Bakken Center for Spirituality & Healing).
The cost of the day full of gardening conversation is $45. A light breakfast will be available and also lunch is included in your ticket cost. We also have vendors on hand for shopping as well as silent auction basket available to bid on.
Funds raised will go toward programming the Master Gardener Program in Rice County.
Participants are encouraged to register online at Z.UMN.EDU/RCMG-HORT2023. You can also view the registration brochure and fill it out and mail in your payment.
Registration deadline is March 1, 2023. Anyone with questions should email jenri001@umn.edu