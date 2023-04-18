At age 61, Todd Rost is ready to hand over the reins.
Rost is no longer be a member of the Rice County Sheriff’s Dive Team, and his legacy casts a very long shadow.
Pat Degrood, who served under the newly retired Dive Team captain, called Rost “our encyclopedia.”
“He has an insurmountable amount of knowledge, a real passion for not only diving, but for public service,” said Degrood, who follows Rost as the Dive Team captain.
It was Rost, who after retiring with 30 years with the Faribault Fire Department, pushed then-Sheriff Troy Dunn to take on the Dive Team that the Fire Department had discontinued.
Rost says the gap in service hit home not long after the Fire Department shut down the dive team in 2012. Steele County officials called for help to find a drowning victim, Rost recalled, only to learn there was no one to aid in the recovery effort.
Rost make his case to Dunn, who agreed that in a county filled with lakes, rivers and creeks, a Dive Team was a needed service.
When Rice County restarted the squad, members used their own suits, their own gear, even their own vehicles to get to a scene.
Today, the Rice County Sheriff’s Office has several boats, some specifically for lakes, others for rivers filled with debris. And each member has identical gear, making it easier to keep everything in top working order.
Recently, the team got new wheels: a Dive Team bus with storage made to hold the specialized equipment — tanks, suits, regulators and more — it requires.
Degrood credits Rost as the driving force behind making the bus a reality and says it puts a period on a 41-year career in public service.
Outfitting the team took lots of work, grant writing and the backing of county leaders. Rost credits county leadership for providing the support needed to keep the team trained and outfitted and ready to go at a moment’s notice.
The 12 team members know that when they show up it’s likely the worst moment of someone’s life. They also understand that if they’re going to do the job, they’ve got to be fully prepared at all times.
That’s why training, in good weather and on crummy, cold windy Minnesota mornings is so important. And that’s why Rost had the team out on Lower Lake Sakatah earlier this month.
As Rost, Chief Deputy Joe Yetzer, Capt. Nathan Budin and Joe Johnson stood on shore in the bitter cold, Degrood and deputies Derek Esteem and Nate Hanson took turns getting under water.
“You’ve got to train in the conditions you’re going to be working in,” Yetzer said.
In these parts, it’s always nearly pitch dark under water, so divers practice how to orient themselves and search.
On his last day before retiring as team captain, Rost was on the bank constantly communicating with the diver to ensure he wasn’t in any danger. Alongside of him was Yetzer, serving as tender. A step behind them was Budin, documenting the safety checks and time in and out of the water.
“You’ve got to know that somebody has your back,” Degrood said.
“Todd’s been fantastic, a great leader, an absolute wealth of knowledge,” he added.
Yetzer said Rost was quite skilled in repairing Dive Team equipment, and at balancing the technical parts of the job with the emotional piece.
“He’s very passionate about helping families (of the victims) during drowning situations; very empathetic to people’s feelings,” Yetzer said.
But after 41 years, Rost said he’s looking forward to seeing the next generation of leaders to step up.
“These guys are my Dive Team brothers,” he said, “and it’s definitely emotional for me to leave. Everyone counts on everyone in a dive team situation. But I’m proud of where we’re at.”
— Compiled from Rice County press release