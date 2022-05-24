Rice County Area United Way is seeking new board members for its fiscal year beginning July 1, 2022. As a board member, you’ll be part of a team of dedicated volunteers who want to better Rice County’s future for all who live and work here. New board members will serve three-year terms beginning July 1, 2022.
Rice County Area United Way is looking for board members who truly care about promoting human potential and uplifting those in need within the Rice County community. Aligned with this, United Way is working toward eliminating persistent disparities in our community, so everyone has the opportunity to thrive.
To become a board member, you do not need to have former board experience. Passion, diligence and a willingness to learn are the biggest criteria. Your role as a board member will entail strategic planning, fiscal oversight, collaborative ideation, and willingness to be an ambassador for the United Way and its human services mission.
Rice County Area United Way improves lives by mobilizing the caring power of our community to advance the common good. The organization strengthens the building blocks for self-sufficiency and a good quality of life: education, health and financial stability. Rice County Area United Way has roots in in the community that are more than 50 years old. In 2019 Rice County Area United Way was formed from the merger of United Way of Faribault and Northfield Area United Way. Donations stay local, improving the lives of people who live and work in our community.