Rice County Area United Way is awarding $250,000 in grants to 20 nonprofit organizations in Rice County.
The funding comes from donations, the majority of which are from local residents.
The awarded nonprofits address the county’s greatest needs with collaborative solutions to improve lives through financial stability, health and education.
Each organization has been vetted by a financial expert for its fiscal responsibility. Panels of community members recommend grant allocations to the United Way board of directors. Each potential grantee not only submits a grant application, but also has a chance to present to the panel in person.
Recipients are:
• Buckham Memorial Library, for the Buckham Book Trike, which will carry up to 125 books into the community to entice more people to use the library.
• Community Action Center, offering operational funding to secure staffing and expand the CAC, primarily into Faribault.
• Faribault Community School, for service learning for youths.
• Faribault Schools’ Early Learning, for equipment to develop large motor skills.
• Faribault Adult Education, for a ServeSafe Food Manager career pathway. The certificate benefits students interested in working in food service.
• HealthFinders Collaborative, for mental health and substance use disorder programs, community health worker program, and clinical services (medical and dental).
• Healthy Community Initiative, to support its mission to: “cultivate collaborative Rice County communities that support, value, and empower youth.”
• Hope Center, to provide services for victims of domestic abuse and sexual violence.
• Infants Remembered in Silence, to purchase materials for bereavement support and burial clothing sets.
• KCQ Inc., to provide people with disabilities with the opportunity to find and maintain employment in the community.
• Northfield Public Schools’ PrimeTime, for free programs for Northfield at-risk youth after school and during summer and other school breaks
• Northfield Union of Youth, to offer a safe space and enrichment activities to all youth, and provide wrap-around services to youth with high-level needs.
• Project Able, for scholarships for music lessons and music therapy for people with disabilities, along with transportation to special events.
• Project Friendship, for operations including support of the CARES team (promoting Compassion, Awareness, Respect, Empowerment, and Support), made up of a small group of mentors on the Carleton and St. Olaf campuses, as well as two professional advisors.
• Rice County Neighbors United, supporting advocacy for immigrants, refugees and low-income people.
• Ruth’s House of Hope, for the emergency and transitional shelter and to support Sarah’s House, a sober living house for single women.
• Serve MN, for a Reading Corp tutor in Rice County schools.
• Supply Our Children, for backpacks and school supplies given to low-income students in Faribault.
• Tackling Obstacles & Raising College Hopes, providing organizational support for the organization that works to narrow gaps in high school completion and post-secondary attendance.
• Three Rivers Community Action, supporting Meals on Wheels, delivering meals to seniors who are unable to prepare hot, nutritious meals to the homebound.
• Tri-City School District, providing scholarships for the Little Titans Preschool program.
This fiscal year (July 1 to June 30), Rice County Area United Way also will be offering $5,000 in microgrants. Each microgrant will be between $100 and $1,000. More information will be posted at ricecountyunitedway.org by this fall.