Northfield Hospital and Clinics offers advice and resources for local families affected by the ongoing shortage of baby formula across the U.S.
The Food and Drug Administration advises parents and caregivers not to make or feed homemade infant formula to infants. Homemade infant formula recipes have not been evaluated by the FDA and may lack nutrients vital to an infant’s growth.
Minnesota Department of Health and formula maker Enfamil both have a list of alternatives to Similac formula that was recalled.
Enfamil also has a store locator tool that lets you check real-time inventory availability within a 200-mile radius of your zip code: www.enfamil.com/store-locator
“If you still can’t find formula, call your pediatrician,” says Northfield Hospital and Clinics pediatrician Ben Flannery.
Pediatricians can help identify a formula that’s nutritionally similar to your infant’s usual formula.
Northfield Hospital and Clinics does not have baby formula samples or a stockpile of infant formula available to patients. “But we can help advise on alternative formulas or other strategies to maintain your child’s nutrition,” Flannery says.
MDH advises:
• Stock can vary by store, region, day of the week and time of day. Try checking different types of stores and calling ahead to a store or pharmacy to ask about their current formula stock, or when they expect a shipment. Ask customer service about formula stock if formula is not on the shelf.
• Try to buy only what you need. There may be store limits in place for formula products.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services advises:
• Do not water down formula, try to make formula at home, or use toddler formula to feed infants.
• Do not discard formula unless it is expired or is part of the recall.
Enfamil advises parents that most babies adapt to their new diet within three to five days. During this time, you may see slight changes in stool pattern, gas, and/or spitting up.
In the case of an allergic reaction, it may take longer than three to five days for the allergic reaction to completely go away. Reach out to your pediatric provider with concerns of any allergic reactions.