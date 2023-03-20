Pints for Pride PR graphic.png

Northfield’s Pride committee, Imminent Brewing, and Mrs. Moxie are teaming up to sponsor "Pints for Pride" on April 12, from 5:30 - 8 p.m. for an evening of fun, games, and a silent auction. The event will be at Imminent Brewing, 519 Division St S #2, and emceed by Mrs. Moxie, aka Craig Moxness). A $5 donation at the door and all other proceeds will go towards programming for the city’s third annual Pride celebration in June.

