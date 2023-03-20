Northfield’s Pride committee, Imminent Brewing, and Mrs. Moxie are teaming up to sponsor "Pints for Pride" on April 12, from 5:30 - 8 p.m. for an evening of fun, games, and a silent auction. The event will be at Imminent Brewing, 519 Division St S #2, and emceed by Mrs. Moxie, aka Craig Moxness). A $5 donation at the door and all other proceeds will go towards programming for the city’s third annual Pride celebration in June.
Food and drink will be available from the Brick Oven Bus food truck and Imminent while Mrs. Moxie and special guests engage the crowd.
The silent auction will feature both large and small-ticket items and experiences.
“We want the auction to be fun and accessible to all who wish to participate in that part of the event,” says Emily Lloyd, a Pride committee member. “So, in addition to a three-night getaway at a Wisconsin cabin, you’ll also see items like LGBTQ+-made buttons, stickers, magnets, and earrings.”
Of planning the fundraiser, Craig Moxness adds, “In these times in our country, Pride and the community showing support for LBGTQ+ people are needed more than ever. We all want to be loved and accepted. To see businesses and community members come together to help make this night successful has been heartwarming.”
The 2023 Pride in the Park Celebration will be Saturday, June 3, from 12-4 p.m. Nearly 2,000 attended last year's event held in Memorial Park.