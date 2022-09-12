Randolph Future Farmers of America chapter once again picked up its 2nd Overall Breeding Premier Chapter title at this year's Minnesota State Fair.
Grace Hoover said the Randolph FFA chapter had 29 livestock exhibitors competing at the state fair in many different species including Beef, Dairy, Swine, Sheep and Goats.
"This is our 5th time winning this award," said Hoover. "The MN FFA Association gives this award at the State Fair on FFA Weekend of the fair."
Other wins included: 1st Place Breeding Beef Chapter; 3rd Place Dairy Chapter; 2nd overall Breeding Beef Heifer (Ryan Hegland; 4th overall Breeding Beef Heifer (Wyatt Herman); 2nd Overall Market Premier Chapter; 2nd Place Market Beef Chapter; and 2nd Place Beef Herdmanship.
Randolph FFA also took home he title of Champion Safe Tractor Operator team.
In other categories, Gavin Ruud was 1st place Individual, Treyton Lind was 2nd place Individual, Elaine Dorn was a part of the Parade of Champions for Breeding Sheep and the Nordling Family received their Three Generation FFA Show Family Award.
"Our chapter didn't think we would get Overall Premier Chapter but we thought we would at least be in the top 3. We were very surprised/shocked that we had the honor of taking the title of premier exhibitor home with us."
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.