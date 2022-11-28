...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5
inches.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and
southeast Minnesota and northwest and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning and evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
December 5-9 has been declared by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, NHTSA, as Older Driver Awareness week. The goal is to raise awareness about older driver safety.
In Minnesota, Older Drivers represented 18% of the deaths and serious injuries reported during 2014- 2018 and the trend is unfortunately upwards approaching 30% in the recent years. One of the key areas in Minnesota’s 2020-2024 Strategic Highway Safety Plan is to stress education for this group,
In support of this week, AARP is offering their Smart Driver courses in many locations throughout Minnesota. These classes cost $25 with a $5 discount for AARP members.
Registration details for this area are: Northfield Senior Center 12/5/2022 call 507- 664-3700
AARP offers Driver Safety classes throughout the year and details can be found at the locator web site at www.aarp.org/findacourse.
“AARP focusses on educating older drivers with our Smart Driver courses” said Cheryl Salo, AARP Driver Safety coordinator for Minnesota. “We reach over 20,000 seniors each year but it seems that many are unaware that these programs exist. We estimate that less than 25% of the over 1.5 million Minnesotans in this age group have taken advantage of the education and, interestingly, getting the 10% annual discount on their vehicle insurance.”
By taking a driver refresher course, drivers learn the current rules of the road, defensive driving techniques, and how to operate their vehicle more safely in today's increasingly challenging driving environment. Over nine in 10 course participants report changing at least one key driving behavior for the better from what they learned in the course and over eight in ten participants felt that information they learned in the course has prevented them from being in a crash.
About AARP
AARP is the nation’s largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering people 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. With a nationwide presence and nearly 38 million members, AARP strengthens communities and advocates for what matters most to families: health security, financial stability and personal fulfillment. AARP also produces the nation's largest circulation publications: AARP The Magazine and AARP Bulletin. To learn more, visit www.aarp.org or follow @AARPMN and @AARPadvocates on social media.