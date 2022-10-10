The Norwegian-American Historical Association, NAHA, will hold its biennial meeting on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at St. Olaf College’s Buntrock Commons. The meeting will explore the history of Norwegian Americans in the Twin Cities. The public is invited to attend the meeting, presentations, book launch, and exhibits.
The event will also celebrate the launch of a book on the history of Norwegian Americans in the Twin Cities. The book’s author and keynote speaker is David C. Mauk, professor emeritus of American Studies at the University of Oslo.
Several other presenters will also speak at the event.
In addition to four presentations and the book launch, attendees will enjoy a Nordic-themed lunch and hear updates from NAHA leadership. A pop-up exhibit of materials from the NAHA Archives and student research posters will also be on display.
Attendees are encouraged to register by Oct. 17. The cost for this event is $45 for members, $49 for non-members. Full-time students at any level are $39. Students are encouraged to contact NAHA for additional registration options. Contact the NAHA office with questions by emailing naha@stolaf.edu or by calling 507-786-3221.
