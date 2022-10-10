634351c132f95.photo_3-jpg.jpg

(Courtesy photo by Martin Rustad Johansen)

The Norwegian-American Historical Association, NAHA, will hold its biennial meeting on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at St. Olaf College’s Buntrock Commons. The meeting will explore the history of Norwegian Americans in the Twin Cities. The public is invited to attend the meeting, presentations, book launch, and exhibits.

634351c130233.photo_1-jpg.jpg

David C. Mauk, keynote speaker and author of "Heart of the Heartland: Norwegian American Community in the Twin Cities." (Courtesy photo by Martin Rustad Johansen)
634351c131245.photo_2-jpg.jpg

(Courtesy photo by Martin Rustad Johansen)

 

