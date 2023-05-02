Northfield native Julia Radtke is receiving high praise for her academic prowess, recently earning the Covenant Award for Liberal Arts from Augustana University.
Northfield native Julia Radtke is receiving high praise for her academic prowess, recently earning the Covenant Award for Liberal Arts from Augustana University.
Nominees for the Covenant Award for Liberal Arts are those who have demonstrated a love of learning for its own sake; acknowledged or forged connections between academic disciplines; connected curricular and co-curricular interests; related their studies to important issues of human existence; and whose commitment to the liberal arts has shaped their plans for the future.
Radtke, part of the 2024 graduating class, is majoring in biology with an emphasis in ecology and environmental science. The Northfield native is part of the Civitas Honors Program and has been an ACE ambassador. She is studying abroad in Costa Rica.
“(In a Civitas course on environmental justice), Julia created a triptych of a squid in three different artistic mediums and explained how she had ended up studying the same squid in my class, a philosophy class and her biology class,” Radtke’s nominator wrote. “Then, she showed how the triptych was a model of the liberal arts. The class, Dr. (Colin) Irvine (provost & executive vice president) and I were simply blown away by her intellectual humility and brilliance in one presentation."
“Not long afterward, (Irvine) invited Julia (along with two others) to give the same presentation for the December Board of Trustees meeting,” the nominator continued. “After her 10-minute presentation, Dr. Irvine said in front of everyone that, if he had a job to offer her, he wondered which department she'd like to be in. Several of us were teary eyed after the presentation, including Dr. Irvine. In my 32 years of teaching at Augustana, this was the best demonstration of a liberal arts education that I have ever witnessed.”
