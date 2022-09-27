The Northfield Public Library is hosting an exhibit of new photography by Xavier Tavera, assistant professor of Art and Art History at Carleton College, highlighting the diversity of Northfield’s Latino community in formal, large-scale portraits from September 30 through October 15.
The community is invited to attend an opening night reception on September 30 from 5 to 7 p.m. in the library atrium. Tavera will provide an introduction to the exhibit and answer questions. Guests can view the exhibit, meet the individuals featured in the photographs, and enjoy entertainment and refreshments. Andreé Payares, a Colombian soloist, will play live music, and caterer Los Rodriguez will provide refreshments.
This program is part of a series of programs celebrating art and culture throughout Hispanic Heritage Month, which runs from September 15 to October 15. This activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Minnesota State Arts Board, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.
