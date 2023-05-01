...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING FOR MUCH OF MINNESOTA...
.Steady northwest winds with gusts near 30 mph are expected again
today with humidities dropping to between 15 and 25 percent. Some
humidities in the lower teens are possible. Critical fire weather
conditions are expected and any fires that form will have the
ability to spread quickly.
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY...
The National Weather Service in Twin Cities/Chanhassen has issued
a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon today to 8 PM
CDT this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.
* AFFECTED AREA...All of central and south central Minnesota.
* WIND...Northwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts near 30 mph.
* HUMIDITY...15 to 25 percent. Even lower humidities are
possible.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
Northfielders for Justice in Palestine/Israel to hold commemorative event May 13
This year marks 75 years since the Nakba, the mass expulsion of Palestinian people and destruction of their homes in their native land.
For the 10th consecutive year, Northfielders for Justice in Palestine/Israel is commemorating the anniversary in a Bridge Square event. Audience members at the 1 p.m., May 13 event will be invited to place Palestinian flags on a 4-foot-by-8-foot map of Palestine/Israel as the names of destroyed Palestinian villages are read. A brief open mike segment will conclude the event.
The approximately 90-minute event is free, family-friendly and open to the public. Lawn chairs are welcome, as there will be very limited seating.
“Nakba” refers to events that transpired in the era when the British vacated Palestine and Israel became a state in 1948. What followed was catastrophic for the Palestinian people. Told to vacate their homes temporarily, Palestinian families packed a few belongings, locked their doors, secured their keys and moved as directed by Israeli troops. They pushed more than 750,000 Palestinians from their homes, confiscated their land and destroyed more than 500 of their villages, leaving many with just the keys and their memories. That “temporary” expulsion turns 75 this year and signaled the start of the catastrophic ethnic cleansing of Palestine that continues today.
A related event is happening all through May. NJP is partnering with the Northfield Arts Guild to present, “Art: A Window to Palestine.” The exhibit includes pieces from personal collections featuring paintings, prints, blown glass and olive wood carvings. Also included will be textiles, such a thobe, the traditional Palestinian embroidered dress. The exhibit is located in the Up Gallery of the NAG, 304 Division Street, Northfield. NAG is open noon–5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Attend an opening reception 6-8 p.m., Thursday, May 4, for both the Palestine exhibit and the exhibit in the Main Gallery, “Textural Narratives.” NJP members will be on hand to answer questions about the exhibit and about its work.