Northfield Yarn Donates to CAC Food Shelf

Northfield Yarn was pleased to present the Community Action Center (CAC) with over $4,000 in donations for its food shelf Monday, May 1.
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR MUCH OF MINNESOTA... .Steady northwest winds with gusts near 30 mph are expected again today with humidities dropping to between 15 and 25 percent. Some humidities in the lower teens are possible. Critical fire weather conditions are expected and any fires that form will have the ability to spread quickly. ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY... The National Weather Service in Twin Cities/Chanhassen has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon today to 8 PM CDT this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AFFECTED AREA...All of central and south central Minnesota. * WIND...Northwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts near 30 mph. * HUMIDITY...15 to 25 percent. Even lower humidities are possible. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&
Northfield Yarn was pleased to present the Community Action Center (CAC) with over $4,000 in donations for its food shelf Monday, May 1.
The donations were collected from shoppers participating in the 2023 Minnesota Yarn Shop Hop, which took place in April. This annual event involves yarn shops throughout the Twin Cities area, but, in the past, Northfield Yarn had been deemed too far from Minneapolis to participate. That changed this year, and this donation is one of the great results. Each shop in the Hop collected donations for the food shelf of its choice. Collectively, they raised over $38,000 for food shelves around the state.
“Northfield Yarn is all about building community around a common love of fiber-crafts,” said owner Cynthia Gilbertson, “and the people of this town really get that. They support the shop, each other, and the community they live in.”
Heidi Richter, Donations Coordinator for the CAC, was thrilled to accept the donation on the organization’s behalf. “The food insecurity landscape in our community is swiftly changing,” she explained. “Last month, we served more families and distributed more food than ever before in our history. Thank you for this generous monetary donation, which adds to our purchasing power with food banks, where we can stretch $1 to $10.”
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.