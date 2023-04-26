One in three families struggle to provide clean, dry diapers for their child or children, forcing many parents to re-use diapers or leave them on for way too long. To make life a little easier for moms, dads and their babies, the Northfield Women’s Center (NWC), along with many organizations across Minnesota and several other states, is taking part in the World’s Largest Diaper Drive from May 1-7.
“The drive’s national goal is to collect 2 million diapers in one week, while the center’s goal is 25,000 diapers,” says Teresa Edwards, NWC’s executive director. “All of the diapers gathered in this community will stay in the area, where they’ll be delivered to local daycares and organizations that serve our friends and neighbors.”
A baby will use around 7,000 diapers before being potty trained, explains Edwards. “And most childcare centers, even free and subsidized facilities, require parents to provide a day’s supply of disposable diapers.”
Diaper donations can be made at the NWC at 314 Washington St. from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday thru Thursday and at the following Northfield locations Monday thru Friday: Church of St Dominic, 104 N. Linden St. N; Life21 Church, 2100 Jefferson Rd.; and Premier Bank, 142 2nd St. West.
Additional drop-off locations include the Randolph Baptist Church, 29020 Dawson Ave., Randolph and the Castle Rock Bank locations in Castle Rock, Farmington and Randolph. The most needed diaper sizes are three thru six.