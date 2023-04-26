One in three families struggle to provide clean, dry diapers for their child or children, forcing many parents to re-use diapers or leave them on for way too long. To make life a little easier for moms, dads and their babies, the Northfield Women’s Center (NWC), along with many organizations across Minnesota and several other states, is taking part in the World’s Largest Diaper Drive from May 1-7.

 

