Nadia Wold, a sophomore from Northfield, was recently among the Falcon View Connections Academy students to be inducted into the National Honor Society in recognition of their outstanding academic achievement and service to the community.

About Falcon View Connections Academy

Falcon View Connections Academy (FVCA) is a unique, tuition-free, online public school for K-12 students. Every day, we create a high-quality educational experience that keeps students motivated and engaged in a safe, virtual learning environment. In addition to academics, teachers focus on emotional well-being and social development, working closely with families to help students learn how they learn best. Here, students gain the skills and confidence they need to direct their own educational journey, learning to thrive in the real world by first learning how to be resourceful and resilient. For more information, call 1-800-382-6010 or visit www.FalconViewConnectionsAcademy.com.

