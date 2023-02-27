Nadia Wold, a sophomore from Northfield, was recently among the Falcon View Connections Academy students to be inducted into the National Honor Society in recognition of their outstanding academic achievement and service to the community.
To qualify for the National Honor Society, students in grades 10-12 must have been enrolled with Falcon View Connections Academy for at least one semester and have a cumulative grade point average of 3.0 or better. Students must also demonstrate a history of leadership experience, complete 15-20 hours of verifiable community service within the school year and be in good standing with the school.
At Falcon View Connections Academy, students receive an online education that is tailored to their individual needs. The combination of state-certified teachers, a proven curriculum focused on both academics and social-emotional learning, and a nurturing, safe academic environment prepares students to thrive in a changing world.
Falcon View Connections Academy is hosting free, online information sessions for interested parents to learn more about virtual education and how teachers support the students. For more information about Falcon View Connections Academy, or to begin the enrollment process, visit www.FalconViewConnectionsAcademy.com or call 1-800-382-6010.
About Falcon View Connections Academy
Falcon View Connections Academy (FVCA) is a unique, tuition-free, online public school for K-12 students. Every day, we create a high-quality educational experience that keeps students motivated and engaged in a safe, virtual learning environment. In addition to academics, teachers focus on emotional well-being and social development, working closely with families to help students learn how they learn best. Here, students gain the skills and confidence they need to direct their own educational journey, learning to thrive in the real world by first learning how to be resourceful and resilient. For more information, call 1-800-382-6010 or visit www.FalconViewConnectionsAcademy.com.