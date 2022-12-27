Northfield will receive a $25.087 million federal grant toward a new water treatment plant. The funding is included in the $858 billion National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) that was approved by the House and Senate last week and signed by President Biden just before the year-end deadline. U.S. Representative Angie Craig has provided support of the City request for federal grant funding to cover 75% of the estimated cost of a new $33.45 million water treatment plant.
The federal grant will allow water rates to stay low for Northfield residents and businesses. The federal grant will save Northfield households $15 monthly or $180 every year from what they would have paid without the grant. Additionally, water consumers in the City will see additional financial benefit from their tap water being softened. The new water treatment plant will allow residents the ability to remove in-home water softeners and save residents roughly $40 a year in salt costs and reduce water usage by 2,500 to 4,000 gallons per year, which will provide them additional savings. Businesses that need higher quality water won’t have to treat as much, which will lower their costs at their facilities, too.
“The Water Treatment Plant will provide Northfield water consumers with clean and safer drinking water to their taps and will meet all federal and state water requirements and guidance’s once it’s constructed,” said Mayor Rhonda Pownell. “Pregnant women and infants are the primary ones at risk and we know those most economically stressed are most likely to not have the ability to afford alternative water sources or treatment systems that others may benefit from. We simply have to prioritize ensuring the safety of our child-bearing mothers and young infants for all in our community.” If you are a pregnant mother or have children under one year old, you can treat the water at your home by having it go through an in home water softener or reverse osmosis system. Additionally you can remove manganese by running water through some carbon filters, water filtration systems or using distilled water or a distillation system.
“The Water Treatment Plant will be constructed to meet the city’s sustainable building design standard certification recently established by the City Council and consistent with our carbon reduction goals,” said Ben Martig, City Administrator. “The Water Treatment Plant will also have high efficiency lighting and equipment, along with green roof and solar panels on the roof. Additionally, the City will be working with its engineer to ensure the plant is carbon neutral.”
The Northfield Mayor, City Councilors and staff thank Rep. Craig, Senator Amy Klobuchar, and Senator Tina Smith for their advice and support of this important legislation for all Northfield residents.