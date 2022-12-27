Northfield will receive a $25.087 million federal grant toward a new water treatment plant. The funding is included in the $858 billion National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) that was approved by the House and Senate last week and signed by President Biden just before the year-end deadline. U.S. Representative Angie Craig has provided support of the City request for federal grant funding to cover 75% of the estimated cost of a new $33.45 million water treatment plant.

