Detert_poster 2023.jpg

Stormwater Poster created by 1 st Place Winner (Grade 2-3) Zaya Detert.

(Photo submitted by Clean River Partners)

Zaya Detert (Grade 2-3) and Laurel Benson (Grade 4-5) won first place in the 2023 City of Northfield “Be the Solution to Stormwater Pollution” Poster Contest. Students from all five Northfield elementary schools submitted 171 posters for the contest.

