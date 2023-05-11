Zaya Detert (Grade 2-3) and Laurel Benson (Grade 4-5) won first place in the 2023 City of Northfield “Be the Solution to Stormwater Pollution” Poster Contest. Students from all five Northfield elementary schools submitted 171 posters for the contest.
“It’s exciting to see how many students participated in the Stormwater Poster Contest this year,” said City of Northfield Water Quality Technician Cole Johnson. “The posters that students submitted show what we all can do to keep stormwater and the Cannon River Cleaner, and that our future is in good hands.”
You can see the 2023 first, second, and third place posters from each age group in the display cabinet at Northfield City Hall (801 Washington Street, Northfield), starting in July. The Northfield City Council will celebrate contest winners at their Council Meeting on Tuesday, May 16th.
“Stormwater” is rain that falls in an urban area (city or town). Stormwater flows off rooftops and across pavement and goes down the city storm drains. These storm drains flow directly to the Cannon River. So if there are pollutants like litter, oil, dog droppings, grass clippings, or fertilizers on sidewalks or streets, stormwater will carry them right into the Cannon River.
“The City of Northfield already uses street sweepers and implements several other practices to reduce stormwater pollution, but to effectively keep city stormwater clean, it has to be a community-wide effort in which its residents can play an active role in,” said Johnson.
Simple practices like picking up litter and pet droppings, sweeping grass clippings and fertilizer out of the street and into your lawn, planting deep-rooted native plants, and installing a rain barrel or rain garden can help to keep stormwater (and the river) clean and safe. Northfield residents can also receive a rebate for installing some clean water practices like rain barrels or rain gardens. To learn more, visit https://www.ci.northfield.mn.us/338/Rain-Garden-Rain-BarrelsNative-Plant-Reb. Northfield Residents can also “Adopt-a-Catch Basin” to help clean up any debris that is washed down the curb and ends up plugging the grate of the storm drain. To learn more about that program, visit https://www.ci.northfield.mn.us/1408/Adopt-A-Catch-Basin-Program.
If you have questions about what you can do to keep Northfield stormwater clean, visit
https://www.cleanriverpartners.org/poster to download handouts about keeping stormwater (and the Cannon River) clean. Or contact Clean River Partners Community Engagement Coordinator Kevin Strauss at kevin@cleanriverpartners.org.
----------------------------------------------------
2023 “Be the Solution to Stormwater Pollution” Stormwater
Poster Contest Winners
Grade 2 & 3 Winners
First Place: Zaya Detert, Spring Creek Elementary (Teacher: Anita Sasse)
Second Place: Beckett Russell, Spring Creek Elementary (Teacher: Anita Sasse)
Third Place: Jack Zant, Greenvale Park Elementary (Teacher: Danielle Amundson)
Grade 4 & 5 Winners
First Place: Laurel Benson, Spring Creek Elementary (Teacher Laura McManus)
Second Place: Catherine McCormick, Greenvale Park Elementary (Teacher: Amy Tacheny)
Third Place: Evelyn Findlay, Prairie Creek Community School (Teacher: Ryan Kiesel)
Honorable Mentions
Grades 2-3
Colton Kocak, Spring Creek Elementary (Teacher: Anita Sasse) Maysoon Haidar, Prairie Creek Community School (Teacher: Molly McGovern Willis)
Grades 4-5
Ava Damm, Prairie Creek Community School (Teacher: Amber Reher) Clara Wopata, Prairie Creek Community School (Teacher: Amber Reher)