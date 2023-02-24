Northfield’s poet laureate, Rob Hardy, with the Arts & Culture Commission and Northfield Public Library, invite local poets to contribute to a topographical poem by Friday, April 14.
A topographical poem is a poem that describes and celebrates a specific place. The goal of this project is to create a communal topographical poem about Northfield consisting of individual poems by Northfield poets about specific places in Northfield. These individual poems will form the sections, or cantos, of the complete topographical poem.
The capstone event on Saturday, May 13, will include reading the individual poems in the places they celebrate. Those interested in experiencing the entire reading will progress from one location to the next according to a pre-arranged schedule.
Poems may be about the following places, which have been chosen to facilitate the progress of the reading from west to east. Way Park; The Northfield Depot; Bridge Square; Mill dam and other locations within the downtown historic district like the Scriver Building, the Northfield Arts Guild, the site of the Archer House; Northfield Public Library; Central Park, including the Weitz Center/old Northfield Middle School; the Carleton Arboretum and Oaklawn Cemetery.
Poems about places not on this list may be included in the program if those places can be incorporated into the plan of the reading. Please query first. Multiple poems about the same place may be accepted, depending on the quality of the work.