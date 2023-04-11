It’s an anniversary event big enough to fill an arena with thousands of shoppers over five days.
Northfield Hospital Auxiliary Book Fair is the biggest, best-sorted book sale in the region. The Book Fair offers more than 70,000 unique items: books, DVDs, CDs, LPs, puzzles, and games, all carefully sorted by subject for easy browsing. That makes this Book Fair special among book sales, drawing book lovers from across the region and across state lines to Northfield Ice Arena.
Over its long history, the Auxiliary Book Fair has raised more than $1.2 million to support projects at Northfield Hospital, community programs, and scholarships for students in the greater Northfield community.
Northfield Hospital Auxiliary Book Fair runs from Tuesday, April 25-Saturday, April 29 at the Northfield Ice Arena, 1280 Bollenbacher Dr.
Book Fair hours are:
• Tuesday, April 25: 5-9 p.m.
• Wednesday-Friday, April 26-28: 9 a.m.-9 p.m. (Friday is half-off day)
• Saturday, April 29: $5 bag sale (bags provided) 8 a.m.–12:30 p.m. (free books 1-3 p.m.)
All items are in good or excellent condition. Most items are priced under $5. Rare and specialty items are also available. Credit and debit cards are welcome.
As a partner to Northfield Hospital, the Auxiliary supports high health standards for the community, to protect volunteers and shoppers. Please stay home if you’re not feeling well.