Northfield Garden Club Luncheon 1

Certificates of appreciation were given to outgoing board members Elizabeth Campbell, Lorraine Rovig and Donna Jackson during the Feb. 15 luncheon of the Northfield Garden Club in the Valhalla Room at St. Olaf College. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Northfield Garden Club Luncheon 2

The Northfield Garden Club Board of Directors for 2023-24 includes co-presidents Barbara Oertli and Elizabeth Olson, Vice President Carol Sharrock, Secretary Linda Blankenberger and Treasurer Tom Gagnon. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com) 

