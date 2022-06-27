Imminent Brewing located at 519 Division St S #2, is hosting bystander intervention training to increase safety and prevent harm on Sunday, June 26, 2022. Employees at the venue are participating in the training sessions. The training conversations are facilitated by Chikara Hibino with the SAFE Bar Network, a national nonprofit focused on partnering with bars and other alcohol-serving venues to increase safety.
Imminent Brewing has shown a commitment to safety. As a demonstration of this commitment, their employees are participating in the SAFE Bar Training conversation, putting a renewed focus on creating a workplace culture focused on safety.
The SAFE Bar Network training conversation focuses on teaching the employees of bars and other alcohol-serving venues the skills to notice uncomfortable and unsafe behavior, interrupt to help and create an environment where everyone is focused on a fun, safe night out. As a result of training, 97% of participants know at least one way that they will prevent harm and increase safety.
Haleigh Harrold, SAFE Bar Network Executive Director says, “the training goes beyond individual active bystander skills and focuses on teaching the staff at breweries and other alcohol-serving venues how to have an ongoing conversation about noticing concerning behavior, interrupting effectively, and providing each other support.