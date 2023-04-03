Northfield Garden Club will meet at the United Methodist Church, 1401 S. Maple St, Tuesday, April 11, at 12:45 p.m. Guest speaker Mary Lahr Schier is author of "The Northern Gardener, From Apples to Zinnias, 150 Years of Garden Wisdom", published by the Minnesota Historical Society Press in 2017.

