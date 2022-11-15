Northfield Hospital will not allow visitors under age 18 during the current RSV outbreak.
This restriction is to protect our patients and to protect children, who are at risk of serious illness from the highly contagious virus RSV (respiratory syncytial virus). Cases of RSV are increasing dramatically across the community.
Siblings under age 18 are not allowed in the Birth Center at this time.
Only visitors 18 and older are allowed for patients in the hospital and in the Birth Center, and residents in the Long Term Care Center.
Compassionate exemption may be made for a patient or resident at end of life.
In all departments:
Visitors with any COVID-19 symptom are not allowed.
All visitors must wear a medical mask at all times. If visitors do not have a medical mask, one will be provided. Any visitor who will not or cannot wear a medical mask will not be allowed into the facility.
In the hospital:
All hospital patients may have two adult visitors at a time. It does not have to be the same two visitors for the whole hospital stay.
Children in the hospital may have one parent/guardian who may stay overnight.
Hospital patients with disability or dementia may have one designated support person who may stay overnight. It must be the same visitor for the length of hospital stay, if possible.
Birth Center patients may have two adult visitors at a time. It does not have to be the same two visitors for the whole hospital stay. Visitors may leave and return. One adult visitor may stay overnight in the patient room. Siblings under age 18 are not allowed at this time. All visitors must stay masked. Any visitor who cannot or will not wear a mask will not be allowed into the facility. Visitors must stay in the patient room (not in hallways).
Birth Center patients may have a doula in the labor room as one additional visitor during labor and birth, and 2 hours post-partum. Vaccination is strongly encouraged. COVID testing is encouraged before entering the Birth Center. Birth Center staff will ask a doula to leave if there are any symptoms of COVID, influenza or other contagious illness.
Outpatient surgery and endoscopy patients may have one adult visitor. Children having outpatient surgery may have two parents/guardians during their stay.
Emergency Department patients may have one adult visitor. Children may have two parents/guardians. Visitors must stay in the patient room, and are only allowed to reenter the Emergency Department one time after leaving.
Outpatients in hospital departments may have one adult visitor during appointments. This includes the Cancer Care & Infusion Center, Imaging, Same Day Surgery, Wound Healing Center, Breast Care Center, Lactation, and Lab. Children may have two parents/guardians during their appointment.
In the Long Term Care Center:
Adult visitors are allowed. (Federal rules govern long term care centers differently than hospitals.) COVID precautions are in place for all visitors. Visitors with COVID symptoms or a positive COVID test should not enter.
Visitor precautions are designed to limit the spread of illness to patients and staff, and to maintain a healing environment.
Visitor restrictions may be adjusted if there’s a change in cases of RSV, COVID, or other highly contagious viruses in the community. Visitor policies are based on best practices, the COVID positivity rate in Dakota and Rice counties, and the level of contagious illness in the community.