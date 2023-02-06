At a recent AAUW meeting Solveig Zempel, retired professor of Norwegian at St. Olaf, talked about her grandfather Ole Rolvaag, the author of "Giants in the Earth." Rolvaag, who immigrated from Norway as a youth, was a professor at St. Olaf College in the 1930s. Most of those at the meeting had read Rolvaag’s famous book either in high school or college, and some had great grandparents who experienced lives like those of the immigrants portrayed in the book. Zempel recounted that Rolvaag wrote the book while on a leave in Norway and that it was originally written in Norwegian and first published there, where it was a bestseller. The translation was then published in the USA by Augsburg Publishing and by the Book of the Month Club. 

