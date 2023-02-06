At a recent AAUW meeting Solveig Zempel, retired professor of Norwegian at St. Olaf, talked about her grandfather Ole Rolvaag, the author of "Giants in the Earth." Rolvaag, who immigrated from Norway as a youth, was a professor at St. Olaf College in the 1930s. Most of those at the meeting had read Rolvaag’s famous book either in high school or college, and some had great grandparents who experienced lives like those of the immigrants portrayed in the book. Zempel recounted that Rolvaag wrote the book while on a leave in Norway and that it was originally written in Norwegian and first published there, where it was a bestseller. The translation was then published in the USA by Augsburg Publishing and by the Book of the Month Club.
Looking ahead, the February 18th AAUW meeting at Village on the Cannon will be devoted to "book reports" as those present share their thoughts and recommendations based on recent reading.
Coming up on March 17th the group will meet in the Perlman Teaching Museum in Carleton's Weitz Center to hear about Ray Jacobson. "Jake," as he was fondly known, was a long time Carleton art professor who created our Bridge Square fountain and 10 other public works on display here in Northfield. The video made by Paul Krause showing Jacobson making “Harvest,” which is now standing by the river, will be shown.
Northfield AAUW observed its 100th anniversary a few years ago and invites those who have earned their Associate or Bachelor's degree to join. The nationwide group raises funds for scholarships supporting women's higher education and, with the constant goal of improving women's equity, supports an office in Washington DC devoted to research on women’s issues and sharing information with lawmakers there.
For information see AAUW (American Association of University Women) on the internet, and for local information contact C.Suzanne Pfau, 507-301-3555, or Jo Kleber, 507- 645-8330.