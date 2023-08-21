Hitch 2.png

(Submitted photo)

The Budweiser Clydesdale appearance at the Friday, September 8th Rodeo will now begin at 6:30 p.m. one hour earlier than originally scheduled. Friday night Rodeo attendees can get an up close visit and photo opportunity prior to the start of the rodeo with one of the World-Famous Budweiser Clydesdales.

  

