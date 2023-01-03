.A slow moving system will bring wintry weather through
Wednesday. The worst conditions will be later this morning and
early afternoon when heavy band of precipitation lifts up from the
south across the region.
A wintry mix of rain, sleet, and ice across southern Minnesota
will continue today. Some locations may see over a quarter of an
inch of ice, and an Ice Storm Warning is in effect. This morning,
heavy snow will move into southwest Minnesota, and spread across
central Minnesota and western Wisconsin into early afternoon.
Several hours with snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour are
likely, which will cause significant travel impacts as visibility
drops to a quarter mile at times due to the heavy snow. A Winter
Storm Warning is in effect for this heavy snow, with generally 5
to 9 inches of snow expected, with the highest amounts across
portions of west central and southwest Minnesota. Elsewhere, a
Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for areas that will see a
wintry mix, and less snow.
The warnings will end later this evening, and transition to a
Winter Weather Advisory as steady snow develops Tuesday night and
persist through Wednesday. Most locations can expect an
additional 2 to 5 inches of snow during period. Please adjust
your travel plans if possible.
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS
EVENING TO 6 PM CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy mixed precipitation.
Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches and ice
accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. For the Winter
Weather Advisory, mixed precipitation expected. Total snow
accumulations of 3 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of a light
glaze.
* WHERE...Scott, Dakota, Le Sueur and Rice Counties.
* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until 6 PM CST this
evening. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 6 PM this
evening to 6 PM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Albers Park, which sits on the west of Union Lake off Bagley Road, needs restroom access and updates, according to the county’s newly adopted Park System Plan.
A plan laying out a framework for developing and enhancing Rice County parks this week earned the Board of Commissioners’ backing.
Development of the 110-page plan began in late 2021 and came from meetings with pertinent county staff, the board’s Parks & Facilities Committee and the Board of Commissioners; visits to each of the 12 county park sites; online community engagement; research on recreation trends and county demographics; and a needs assessment. The final document from consultants HKGi lays out recommendations for short- and long-term development of each park site, parks system branding and plan implementation.
In all, Rice County’s parks and open space covers about 1,100 acres and provides both active and passive recreational activities. While Parks Director Matthew Verdick wants to ensure the parks are preserved and protected, he believes they’re largely an untapped resource and that essential enhancements will provide beneficial recreational opportunities for residents.
Most frequently recommended in the plan: adding or updating park restrooms, and adding play equipment and trails.
The document also included an application to the Greater Minnesota Regional Parks and Trails Commission requesting an initial screening for regional significance status for the 850-acre Cannon River Wilderness Area which sits just off Hwy. 3 between Faribault and Dundas, and includes a 3-mile stretch of the Cannon River.
The board also approved a resolution endorsing the application Tuesday. County staff is currently gathering resolutions and letters of support from local governments and other interested organizations.
If designated as having regional significance and garnering a high ranking, a master plan would be needed to help qualify the park for formal recognition and state Legacy funding.
Commissioner Dave Miller spent a good portion of his childhood in the county’s parks. Among his favorite memories: snowshoeing with family through the Cannon River Wilderness Area. As an adult, he’s spent time hiking the trails and canoeing on the Cannon, and enjoys seeing the wildlife that make their home there: wild turkeys, bald eagles and deer.
Implementing the plan will take time and a financial commitment from the board.
“It’s going to cost some money,” he said. “But as more people use them, it will be worth it.”