Elysian Senior Homes (Elysian) a privately held management company servicing senior housing communities, announced today its acquisition of The Family Residence (TFR) further strengthening Elysians’s portfolio of senior housing properties throughout Minnesota.
Located in Northfield, TFR is a residential assisted living provider offering enhanced dementia and Alzheimer’s care in a small home like setting. TFR is known for providing exceptional care with a smaller resident to staffing ratio and an RN and LPN on site or available 24/7.
Kari Elliason, previous owner and seller of TFR said, “Our industry experienced a very difficult time during COVID, yet The Family Residence successfully navigated through the challenge. The future looks bright, and Elysian is the perfect buyer to take TFR to the next level.”
“Northfield is a growing community and The Family Residence fits well within our other residential assisted living facility locations in Minnesota. We’re looking forward to growing our Northfield presence,” said Lucy Boxrud, President of Elysian.
“The residential assisted living industry seems to be very healthy, even in a time when experts are calling for a recession. Buyers such as Elysian will be very successful serving the anticipated increased demand in assisted living,” stated Sam Thompson, President of Transitions In Business, the Twin Cities based M&A firm which handled the sale of this acquisition.
TFR is located at 2501 Jefferson Road in Northfield. More information about TFR’s services can be found at their company website at www.thefamilyresidence.com.