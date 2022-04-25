The Northfield Arts Guild Theater is proud to present Karen Zacarías’ comedy, Native Gardens, opening May 6. Directed by Justin Cervantes, Native Gardens is deals with issues of class, race, privilege, and nature–while also providing plenty of laughs and heartfelt moments.
Gardens and cultures clash, turning friendly neighbors into feuding enemies in this hilarious comedy of good intentions and bad manners. Native Gardens’ playwright, Karen Zacarías, is a core founder of the Latinx Theatre Commons – a large national organization of artists seeking to update the American narrative with the stories of Latinos. Pablo, a high-powered lawyer, and doctoral candidate Tania, his very pregnant wife, are realizing the American dream when they purchase a house next door to community stalwarts Virginia and Frank. But a disagreement over a long-standing fence line soon spirals into an all-out war of taste, class, privilege, and entitlement. The hilarious results guarantee no one comes out smelling like a rose. Cincinnati.com describes the show as “skillful comedy… bright and witty and clever.”
The cast includes Justin Cervantes as Pablo, pulling double-duty as both director and actor; Susan Dunhaupt as Virginia; Steve Balsarini as Frank; and newcomer Paola Vega Rubio as Tania. With only 4 actors, the cast has been able to connect and bond in their preparations for the show. The cast’s closeness is obvious in their performances– each character has a one-on-one scene with each other character, and all the interactions are genuine and vastly different in each instance.
The show opens on Friday, May 6 at 7:30, with performances May 6, 7, 8, 13, 14 and 15. Friday and Saturday performances are at 7:30, Sunday performances are at 2:00. The show will be performed at the Arts Guild Theater, 411 3rd St. W.
Tickets are on sale now-- in person at the Northfield Arts Guild office (304 Division St.), by phone (507-645-8877), or online at northfieldartsguild.org.