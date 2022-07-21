The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline on Saturday adds a three-digit number.
The new number – 988 – will be available 24/7 throughout the U.S. and its territories by phone or text. It will connect people experiencing mental health-related distress (suicide, mental health or substance abuse) to a trained crisis counselor who can provide free, confidential support.
People can also use the number if they are worried about someone they know who may need crisis support. Use 911 if a drug overdose or immediate medical help is needed.
Along with the new number, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline will get a new name: 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. The current number, 1-800-273-8255, will continue to work even after the 988 rollout.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, almost 46,000 people in the United States died by suicide in 2020, and 1.2 million attempted suicide. That year, 758 people died by suicide in Minnesota, giving it a suicide rate of 13.1 per 100,000 residents.
Between 2005-20, the Lifeline received nearly 20.5 million calls from people in distress.
The network is made up of over 200 locally operated and funded crisis centers. Minnesota has four Lifeline Centers designated to answer calls, chats and texts from a Minnesota-based area code. Live services are provided in English and Spanish. Translation services in 250 languages are also available.
The Lifeline currently serves teletypewriter users either through their preferred relay service or by dialing 711 then 1-800-273-8255. Lifeline is in the process of expanding to video phone service.
The Lifeline does not provide in-person services. Anyone requiring mobile crisis services in Rice, Blue Earth, Brown, Faribault, Freeborn, Le Sueur, Martin, Nicollet, Sibley or Watonwan County should call 877-399-3040. In Dodge, Fillmore, Goodhue, Houston, Mower, Olmsted, Steele, Wabasha, Waseca or Winona County, call 1-844-274-7472. In Dakota County, call 1-952-891-7171.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.