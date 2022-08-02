...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values of 105
to 110.
* WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest and west
central Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat-related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
The seventh annual Heaven’s Angels Motorcycle Run is Saturday starting and ending at the Faribault Harley-Davidson.
The Harley Owners Group is again assisting with the fundraiser for Infants Remembered In Silence (IRIS).
Registration and check-in begin at 9 a.m. and the two-hour ride starts at 10 a.m. The ride includes one stop about halfway and will return to the Faribault Harley-Davidson around 1 p.m. where riders will find a silent auction and the Heavy Metal Grill food truck.
“Everyone is welcome to participate in this public event," said IRIS Executive Director Diana Kelley. Non-riders are invited to cheer on the riders and shop the silent auction and food truck.
For more information on IRIS, the route map, and optional online registration visit www.irisRemembers.com.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.