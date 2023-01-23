Saturday, February 11 marks the fourth stop for the Minnesota Music Coalition Caravan du Nord, a traveling showcase of music around Greater Minnesota. The upcoming show is being held at The Grand Event Center in Northfield, with performances from 4-sibling "positive alternative pop” group NUNNABOVE and singer-songwriter Sarah Morris.
This year’s tour encompasses six shows across the state from October 2022 through March 2023. In partnership with The Current, the tour began last fall with two back-to-back shows in Red Wing and St. Paul—after a two-month break, the tour picked back up in January with four more shows in Rochester, Northfield, Austin, and Duluth, respectively.
Each show is preceded by daytime networking events and workshops for local musicians to meet with the touring acts and other Coalition members while broadening their local networks.
There will be two workshops held ahead of the Northfield shows: MMC Executive Director Scott LeGere will host “Music Careers in 2023,” where he’ll cover topics including digital distribution, revenue streams, and resources for Minnesota musicians to help broaden potential opportunities in the current environment. Following that, performer Sarah Morris will be leading a songwriting workshop, diving into ways to get started with prompt-based songwriting tips to stay active with the practice.
Following the workshops, there will be a networking social hour at Reunion in downtown Northfield, where musicians can meet with each other and talk with industry professionals.
The three workshops on February 11 include: Music Careers in 2023 with Scott LeGere 3–4p.m. at Weitz Center for Creativity, 320 3rd St E, in Northfield; Songwriting with Sarah Morris 4–5 p.m. at Weitz Center for Creativity, 320 3rd St E, in Northfield; and a Networking Social Hour from 5:30–6:30 p.m. at Reunion, 501 Division St S, in Northfield.
Doors open at 7 p.m. for the concert featuring NUNNABOVE, with Sarah Morris, with the show starting at 7:30 p.m. at The Grand Event Center, 316 Washington St, in Northfield.