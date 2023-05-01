CRRC meal preparation 3.jpg

On March 23, Vicky Kline, Lou Ann Weflen, Ellen Blume, and Mary Liliquist of the Josiah Edson Chapter of The Daughters of the American Revolution, prepared and served a meal at the Community Resource and Referral Center, (CRRC) in Minneapolis. The CRRC provides veterans who are homeless and at risk of homelessness with one-stop access to community-based, multi-agency services to promote permanent housing, health and mental health care, career development, and access to VA and non-VA benefits.

