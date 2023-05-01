image0 (5).jpeg

Mardi, a 7-year-old female retriever mix, is the Pet of the Month at Prairie’s Edge Humane Society. She is crate trained and gets along with dogs of all size, cats and children in her foster home. Mardi is spayed, microchipped, up to date on  vaccinations. and negative for heartworm disease. Her adoption fee is $250 plus  tax. For more information and to submit an adoption application go to www.prairiesedgehs.org.

