Dakota and Rice counties have been out of COVID high transmission rate for more than 14 days, and NH+C has shifted away from mandatory masking for staff, patients, and visitors.
Masks are now optional at all NH+C locations.
If either Dakota or Rice County goes back into high transmission rate, we will resume mandatory masking immediately. This is required by CDC and MDH standards for healthcare facilities.
Individuals who need or want extra protection are welcome and encouraged to continue masking. We will provide medical grade masks for anyone who chooses to wear a mask.
If you or a family member are at high risk for severe illness, talk with your healthcare provider about wearing a mask. See CDC recommendations here.
In the hospital and clinics, masks are required for staff with direct patient care of a suspected or confirmed COVID patient. Staff will follow CDC and infection control protocols.
Visitors must wear masks in the Long Term Care Center while it’s in outbreak status. The Long Term Care Center has separate requirements for masking during a COVID outbreak. The LTCC currently is in outbreak status, which requires all staff, residents, and visitors entering the LTCC to mask the entire time they are in the LTCC. This is important to protect the health of LTCC residents.
We recognize that there will be a mix of feelings about this change. We encourage patients, visitors and staff to be respectful of each other.
At the same time, NH+C is loosening visitor restrictions: Visitation is open for hospitalized patients, including the Birth Center, and for all clinics and patients in the Emergency Department or Surgery Center may have two visitors only, due to space issues.
People with COVID or any COVID symptom are not allowed to visit.
Visitor restrictions will resume immediately if Dakota or Rice County shifts to “high” transmission rates. Visitor guidelines are based on requirements set by CMS and MDH, based on county transmission rates.
