Northfield Public Library will hold its first Día de Niños (Children’s Day) Celebration on Saturday, April 29 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the library, 210 Washington Street.
Also known as “Día de Libros” (Book Day) or simply “Día”, this nationally-recognized day originated in Mexico to acknowledge the importance of children in society and promote their well-being. It grew to include a celebration of literacy and getting great children’s books into all children’s hands.
Pamela Mercado Michelli, author of Daniela y Mateo Viajan a Puerto Rico, will do a bilingual reading of her picture book at 11 a.m., followed by a short question and answer session for kids. Music by Puerto Rican cultural group Boriken will follow Michelli’s appearance at 11:45 a.m., as will crafts and the opportunity for kids pre-K through 5th grade to select a free book donated by the Friends and Foundation of Northfield Public Library beginning at noon.
“It’s been a long-held dream to bring a Día celebration to the Library,” says Emily Lloyd, a youth services librarian who is co-organizing the program with Angelica Linder, the library’s outreach coordinator. “In the future, we plan to celebrate it annually at the Library Oasis.”
For more information about the Library Oasis, see the library’s website at mynpl.org.