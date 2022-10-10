Thanks to a partnership with Carleton College’s Community-Based Work Study Program, Northfield Public Library now offers bilingual homework help Monday through Friday from 4 to 6 p.m.
Carleton student tutors Ambar Galaviz, Carlos Trejo, and Daniel Estrada can tutor in English or Spanish. They can help in any subject area for youth in Kindergarten through 12th grade.
“With COVID learning loss, we know there is great demand for homework help,” says Katlin Heidgerken-Greene, the library reference services manager. “We’re thrilled that Carleton College’s Work Study Program builds the Library’s capacity to meet this need.”
No appointment is needed to get help; youth can just drop in at the Library between 4 and 6 p.m. In addition to homework, tutors can also help with reading. At a recent session, a child read aloud to Carlos as Carlos offered encouragement.
“Reading aloud to someone other than a parent or caregiver can help build young readers’ confidence,” says Emily Lloyd, a youth services librarian. “The stakes feel less high, so they’re more willing to attempt daunting words.”
Heidgerken-Greene added, “We invite all Northfield youth to make use of this valuable service. Ambar, Carlos, and Daniel are here and eager to meet and work beside the young student in your life.”
