Buckham Memorial Library in Faribault will be kicking off its Free Fall Lecture Series at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29. The first program will feature Northfield author Daniel E. Van Tassel, PhD.
Van Tassel’s first book, "Back to Barron," is a chronicle of growing up in mid-century America in a small, rural town. His newest book, "Journey by the Book — a Guide to Tales of Travel," is a book about books with travel as their theme and inspiration.
Dr. Van Tassel graduated from St. Olaf College and earned his M.A. and PhD degrees in literature from the University of Iowa. He has taught at Pacific Lutheran University, California State University San Marcos and Muskingum College. He has written several scholarly publications and book reviews, in addition to his two books.
Van Tassel is now retired and living in Northfield but teaches courses in the Cannon Valley Elder Collegium program, along with pursuing his interests of travel literature, architecture, ecology, mountain biking, swimming, local theatre, home restoration and decorating.
Join us at the library when this interesting and engaging Minnesota author comes to speak about his books and his life as a writer. Copies of his books will be available for sale after the program. (Cash or check). His books, Journey by the Book and Back to Barron are available for checkout at Buckham. Registration is not required but seating is limited.
For more information, contact Public Services Librarian Allyn McColley at Buckham Memorial Library 507-334-2089.
