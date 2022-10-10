'Walk with a Naturalist'

‘Walk with a Naturalist’ hike at the Valley Grove Prairie and Prairie Creek Woods Scientific Natural Area on October 20, from 4:30-6 p.m. (Submitted photo)

Are you a landowner within the Cannon River Watershed (Rice, Waseca, Steele, Goodhue, Le Sueur, or Dakota counties), who is interested in learning about environmental conservation or habitat restoration? Do you enjoy public access to natural lands in Minnesota and want to find out more about how you can help grow and improve them?

